Injured worker loses lawsuit

8th Circuit finds welder failed to prove liability in crane accident

By: Laura Brown August 10, 2022

After being severely injured in an accident involving a crane rented from Viant Crane Service LLC, Shade Boda brought a products liability lawsuit. Affirming the district court, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld summary judgment for Viant on Aug. 2.

