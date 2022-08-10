Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, file)
8 minority jail officers settle suit over guarding Chauvin

By: The Associated Press August 10, 2022

Eight minority corrections officers who were working at the jail where a former Minneapolis police officer was awaiting trial in the death of George Floyd were awarded nearly $1.5 million Tuesday to settle a lawsuit.

