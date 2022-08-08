Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, the parents of Ahmaud Arbery, are flanked by the Rev. Jesse Jackson and attorney Lee Merritt while addressing the media following the sentencing of Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, in federal court in Brunswick, Georgia on Monday. (AP photo: Lewis M. Levine)

Father, son get life for hate crime in Arbery’s death

By: The Associated Press August 8, 2022

The white father and son convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting in Georgia were sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

