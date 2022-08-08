Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Opinions / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / 8th Circuit rejects negligence claim by woman hurt in obstacle race
Unlike other 5K events, Rugged Maniac races features several obstacles. This image shows competitors scaling a wall at a Rugged Maniac event May 13, 2017, in Castaic, California. (Matt Harbicht/AP Images for Kimberly-Clark)
Unlike other 5K events, Rugged Maniac races features several obstacles. This image shows competitors scaling a wall at a Rugged Maniac event May 13, 2017, in Castaic, California. (Matt Harbicht/AP Images for Kimberly-Clark)

8th Circuit rejects negligence claim by woman hurt in obstacle race

By: Laura Brown August 8, 2022

A woman who shattered her heel bone during a 2016 obstacle race did not prevail in her gross negligence claim against the race’s organizer and promoter. On Aug. 2, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the district court’s granting of summary judgment to defendants.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo