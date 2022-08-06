Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testifies Aug. 3 during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

By: The Associated Press August 6, 2022

A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

