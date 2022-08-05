Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this May 28, 2021, file photo, Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, from left, Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield Randle, and Viola Fletcher, wave to supporters from a horse-drawn carriage before a march in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (AP file photo: Sue Ogrocki)
Judge: Tulsa Race Massacre victims’ descendants can’t sue

By: The Associated Press, Ken Miller August 5, 2022

An Oklahoma judge said six descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre cannot sue for reparations, while allowing three known survivors of the attack, in which a white mob descended on a predominantly Black neighborhood, to move forward with the lawsuit.

