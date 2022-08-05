Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this image from video, Timothy Gannon, former Brooklyn Center police chief, testifies Thursday Dec.16, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

Ex-police chief sues over job loss in Daunte Wright killing

By: The Associated Press August 5, 2022

The former Brooklyn Center police chief alleges that he was forced to resign for refusing to immediately fire the officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during an April 2021 traffic stop.

