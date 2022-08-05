Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / After ruling, it’s open season on U.S. gun laws
The Supreme Court is seen July 14 on Capitol Hill in Washington. The court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade could dramatically reshape gun laws in the U.S. even as a series of horrific mass shootings pushes the issue back into the headlines. (AP file photo)
The Supreme Court is seen July 14 on Capitol Hill in Washington. The court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade could dramatically reshape gun laws in the U.S. even as a series of horrific mass shootings pushes the issue back into the headlines. (AP file photo)

After ruling, it’s open season on U.S. gun laws

By: The Associated Press, Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer August 5, 2022

The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style guns to age limits.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo