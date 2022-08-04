Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / News / No easy way to oversee justices and their politics
Democratic lawmakers have called for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases that address the 2020 election or the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. This is in light of evidence showing that his wife, Virginia Thomas, sent text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to help overturn the 2020 election. This photo shows the Thomases arriving for a state dinner at the White House on Sept. 20, 2019. (AP file photo)
Democratic lawmakers have called for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases that address the 2020 election or the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. This is in light of evidence showing that his wife, Virginia Thomas, sent text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to help overturn the 2020 election. This photo shows the Thomases arriving for a state dinner at the White House on Sept. 20, 2019. (AP file photo)

No easy way to oversee justices and their politics

By: The Associated Press, Eve Ringsmuth August 4, 2022

Recent evidence showing that Virginia Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent at least 29 text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to help overturn the 2020 election has reignited a long-simmering debate about judicial ethics and the nation’s highest court.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo