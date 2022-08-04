Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Breaking the Ice: Firm’s CEO got her start as technical specialist

By: Todd Nelson August 4, 2022

Darcy Shukla, named in July as president and CEO of Shumaker & Sieffert in Woodbury, is one of few female patent prosecution firm leaders in the country.

