Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
Attorney General Merrick Garland, with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference Thursday to announce civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

By: The Associated Press August 4, 2022

The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights violations.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo