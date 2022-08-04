Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Opinions / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / 8th Circuit rules for school district
Minnetonka educators fulfilled obligations to special needs child

8th Circuit rules for school district

By: Laura Brown August 4, 2022

Minnetonka Public Schools has fulfilled its obligations to a special needs student under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), according to a case decided by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo