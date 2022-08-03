Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Wright’s passenger sues Brooklyn Center, officer
In this screen grab from video, Alayna Albrecht-Payton, the woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot last year, testifies Dec. 9, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV, via AP, Pool, File)
In this screen grab from video, Alayna Albrecht-Payton, the woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot last year, testifies Dec. 9, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV, via AP, Pool, File)

Wright’s passenger sues Brooklyn Center, officer

By: The Associated Press August 3, 2022

The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in Brooklyn Center last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo