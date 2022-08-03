Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Scarlett Lewis, mother of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, testifies against Alex Jones Tuesday at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin. Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

By: The Associated Press, Jim Vertuno August 3, 2022

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.”

