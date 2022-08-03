Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this photo from Thursday, July 14, a sign in a yard in Merriam, Kansas, urges voters to oppose a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to allow legislators to further restrict or ban abortion. (AP photo: John Hanna)

Kansas voters block path to abortion ban

By: The Associated Press, John Hanna and Margaret Stafford August 3, 2022

Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright.

