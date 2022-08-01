Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Robin Vos speaks to reporters
In this March 16 file photo, Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks to reporters in Madison, Wisconsin. A Wisconsin judge said that a taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud." (AP Photo: Scott Bauer)

Judge: Wisconsin probe found no election fraud

By: The Associated Press August 1, 2022

A Wisconsin judge said that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.

