Rohit Chopra
In this May 8, 2019, file photo, FTC commissioner Rohit Chopra testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Chopra said plans to deploy stricter punishments for banks or financial firms who violate the law are in the works. (AP Photo: Susan Walsh)

Fines won’t stop illegal behavior by companies

By: The Associated Press July 29, 2022

Rohit Chopra signaled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to deploy an array of tools that could limit the ability of a bank or financial firm to conduct business if they violate the law.

