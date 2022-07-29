Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A protester demonstrates in front of a Planned Parenthood, July 12, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Attorney General Keith Ellison won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of Minnesota's restrictions on abortion. (AP photo: Abbie Parr)

Ellison won’t appeal Minnesota abortion restrictions

By: The Associated Press July 29, 2022

Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that he won't appeal a ruling that struck down most of Minnesota's restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional, saying the state has already spent enough time and money on the case and is unlikely to win an appeal anyway.

