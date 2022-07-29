Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Pro-abortion rights signs in Washington D.C.
Pro-abortion rights signs are seen during the March for Life 2016, in Washington, Jan. 22, 2016. A North Dakota judge put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit regarding the ban moves forward. (AP Photo: Alex Brandon)

Abortion bans blocked in Wyoming, North Dakota

By: The Associated Press July 29, 2022

Abortion bans set to take effect last week in Wyoming and North Dakota were temporarily blocked Wednesday by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions.

