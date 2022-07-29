Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
8th Circuit nixes effort to recover union fees

By: Laura Brown July 29, 2022

The appeals court ruled that Minnesota state employees who were not members of unions were not entitled to a return of “fair share” fees collected before a landmark 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

