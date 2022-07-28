Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kenya Bodden
Kenya Bodden

Breaking the Ice: Community service a focus for new Ramsey bar president

By: Todd Nelson July 28, 2022

Kenya Bodden, beginning his term as Ramsey County Bar Association president, is focusing on creating more volunteer opportunities for members to contribute to the community.

