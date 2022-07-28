Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
8th Circuit upholds decision about disability discrimination

By: Laura Brown July 28, 2022

The 8th Circuit declined to revive a police officer’s disability discrimination suit July 14, upholding the district court’s decision to grant summary judgment in Jesse LeBlanc v. Denis McDonough.

