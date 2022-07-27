Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A person's hand next to ballots and a counting mechanism
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A federal lawsuit seeks a court order that disabled voters are entitled to receiving help returning their ballots. (AP Photo: Wong Maye-E)

Disabled Wisconsin voters file ballot lawsuit

By: The Associated Press July 27, 2022

A federal lawsuit seeks a court order that disabled voters are entitled to receiving help returning their ballots.

