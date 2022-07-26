Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Supreme Court, Congress at odds over tribal sovereignty
Chuck Hoskin Jr. speaking behind a lectern into a microphone
Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin Jr. speaks Dec. 3, 2021, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding state authority to prosecute some crimes on Native American land is upending decades of law in support of tribal sovereignty. (AP file photo: Michael Woods)

Supreme Court, Congress at odds over tribal sovereignty

By: The Associated Press July 26, 2022

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding state authority to prosecute some crimes on Native American land is upending decades of law in support of tribal sovereignty.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo