Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Ramsey County Attorney’s Office rolls out online data system
John J. Choi
Ramsey County Attorney John J. Choi, photographed in his office. (File photo)

Ramsey County Attorney’s Office rolls out online data system

By: Dan Heilman July 26, 2022

The goal of the data is to give the public a clearer picture of the patterns behind how crimes in Ramsey County are investigated, prosecuted and remediated — and how current data compares to that of years past.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo