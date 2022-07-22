Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Thomas Lane, left, and his attorney Earl Gray
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, left, arrives with his attorney Earl Gray at the Hennepin County Family Justice Center on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, for a hearing in the cases against the four former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune via AP, file)

Legal experts: Not unusual for ex-cop to report later for prison

By: The Associated Press July 22, 2022

Thomas Lane won’t have to surrender until after his sentencing in a separate state case in two months. Legal experts said that’s not unusual, even in a case as emotionally charged as George Floyd’s death.

