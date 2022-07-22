Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gavin Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conferernce. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California gun law mimics Texas abortion measure

By: The Associated Press July 22, 2022

California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will sign a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law.

