Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Political fights over high court are nothing new
Hank Johnson speaks into microphone and stands with other congressional members behind a lectern that says "Expand the court"
Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Georgia., speaks to reporters about the Judiciary Act, which he introduced last year and would expand the Supreme Court to 13 justices, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 18. He is joined by, from left, Rep. Andy Levin, D-Michigan, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-New York, and Rep. Mark Takano, D-California. The size of the court has changed several times in the past. (AP photo: J. Scott Applewhite)

Political fights over high court are nothing new

By: The Associated Press July 21, 2022

The conflict over the court and its politics may be making headlines now. But history shows that political contests over the ideological slant of the court are nothing new.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo