This June 3, 2020, file photo, provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, shows Thomas Lane. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, file)

Ex-cop Lane gets 2½ years on Floyd killing federal charge

By: The Associated Press July 21, 2022

A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane to 2½ years in prison Thursday for violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

