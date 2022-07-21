Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Discipline & discharge: Practices for avoiding litigation
A person's body in a suit and tie holding a cardboard box with an open lid
Depositphotos.com image

Discipline & discharge: Practices for avoiding litigation

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 21, 2022

Disciplining and terminating employees are realities of doing business, but by adhering to certain practices, employers can help reduce the risk of costly litigation.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo