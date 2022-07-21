Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ayah Helmy
Ayah Helmy is corporate counsel and vice chair of the health equity and diversity council at Minneapolis health insurance startup Bright Health. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Advancing diversity in HCBA publications brings award

By: Todd Nelson July 21, 2022

Ayah Helmy highlighted efforts to continue justice and equity work as editor of the Hennepin Lawyer magazine published a year after the police killing of George Floyd.

