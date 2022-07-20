Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge J. Michelle Childs
U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs stands in the federal courthouse in Columbia, South Carolina. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Childs — recently under consideration for a slot on the U.S. Supreme Court — to sit on the federal court typically seen as a proving ground for the nation’s highest bench. (AP file photo)

Senate confirms Michelle Childs to D.C. appeals court

By: The Associated Press July 20, 2022

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of South Carolina jurist Michelle Childs to sit on the federal court typically seen as a proving ground for the nation’s highest bench.

