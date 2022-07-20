Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court of Appeals: Expert testimony must be necessary to be awarded fees
3D illustration of "EXPERT TESTIMONY" title on legal document
Depositphotos.com image

Court of Appeals: Expert testimony must be necessary to be awarded fees

By: Laura Brown July 20, 2022

A prevailing party is not automatically entitled to expert witness fees when the District Court finds that the testimony was unnecessary.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo