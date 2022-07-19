Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A view of the Minnesota State Law Library
The American Association of Law Libraries has presented its Excellence in Community Engagement Award to the Minnesota State Law Library for creating a video series for self-represented litigants attempting to navigate the appellate process in Minnesota. (Submitted photo)

State Law Library honored for public engagement

By: Laura Brown July 19, 2022

The library earned a national award for creating a video series to help self-represented litigants.

