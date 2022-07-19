Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Briefly: What to do with a reverse and remand
Close-up Of Male Judge In Front Of Mallet Holding Documents
Depositphotos.com image

Briefly: What to do with a reverse and remand

By: Eric J. Magnuson and Geoffrey H. Kozen July 19, 2022

Trial court judges hate to be reversed. But if there’s anything they hate more than an outright reversal, it’s being reversed with a remand for further consideration.

About Eric J. Magnuson and Geoffrey H. Kozen

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo