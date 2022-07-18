Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Director Roman Polanski appears at an international film festival, where he promoted his film, “Based on a True Story,” in Krakow, Poland, on May 2, 2018. A court transcript shows a U.S. judge planned to renege on a plea deal and imprison Polanski for having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 1977. (AP file photo)

Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski abuse case

By: The Associated Press July 18, 2022

A Los Angeles judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977, a former prosecutor testified, setting the stage for the renowned director to flee the U.S. as a fugitive.

