J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced

By: The Associated Press July 18, 2022

Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Thomas Lane to between 5¼ to 6½ years in prison on Thursday for his role in the restraint that killed Floyd on May 25, 2020. His attorney is seeking 27 months.

