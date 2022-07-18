Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / 8th Circuit affirms guardian ad litem was dismissed for legitimate reasons
8th Circuit seal

8th Circuit affirms guardian ad litem was dismissed for legitimate reasons

By: Laura Brown July 18, 2022

A former Minnesota guardian ad litem appealed his termination, which he claimed was retaliation for his being a whistleblower, in Gregory King v. State of Minnesota, Guardian ad Litem Board.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo