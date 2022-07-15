Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Unemployment down, but cases still arise
People in line for a job fair
Applicants line up at a job fair at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on April 11, 2022. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 9 rose by 9,000 to 244,000, up from the previous week's 235,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. (AP file photo)

Perspectives: Unemployment down, but cases still arise

By: Marshall H. Tanick July 15, 2022

A low unemployment rate does not necessarily match a lack of cases brought by jobless Minnesotans challenging denial of unemployment benefits.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo