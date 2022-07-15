Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A protester demonstrates in front of a Planned Parenthood office building
A protester demonstrates in front of a Planned Parenthood July 12 in St. Paul. (AP photo: Abbie Parr)

Clinics study implications of Minnesota abortion ruling

State ruling to speed process for providers, patients

By: The Associated Press July 15, 2022

A court ruling that struck down most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional will speed the process for clinics and patients, though providers are still studying all the implications of how the landscape will change as a result.

