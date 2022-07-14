Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Supreme Court: Schwartz hearing error remedy is not new trial
An empty jury box
Depositphotos.com image

Supreme Court: Schwartz hearing error remedy is not new trial

By: Laura Brown July 14, 2022

The state's high court decided the proper remedy for an overbroad closed post-trial hearing is not a new trial but a public hearing.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo