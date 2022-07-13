Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Plaintiff employees claimed that Whole Foods only began enforcing its dress code policy against Black Lives Matter face masks once Black and non-Black employees embarked on a mask-wearing campaign after the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP file photo)

Ruling sinks suit over ‘Black Lives Matter’ mask ban

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 13, 2022

Whole Foods employees disciplined for wearing Black Lives Matter face masks had not established viable discrimination or retaliation claims, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed.

