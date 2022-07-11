Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Top Story / Judge strikes down most of Minnesota’s abortion restrictions
Ramsey County Courthouse
The Ramsey County Courthouse stands at 15 W Kellogg Blvd. in St. Paul. (File photo)

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota’s abortion restrictions

By: The Associated Press July 11, 2022

A judge declared most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional on Monday, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo