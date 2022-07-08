Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fred Gray stands next to President Biden in the foreground with others looking on in the background
President Joe Biden on Thursday awards the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Fred Gray, a prominent civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP and Martin Luther King Jr., who called Gray “the chief counsel for the protest movement.” (AP photo: J. Scott Applewhite)

‘Chief counsel’ for civil rights gets Medal of Freedom

By: The Associated Press July 8, 2022

Alabama civil rights lawyer Fred Gray, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has played important roles in landmark Supreme Court decisions and has had an enormous impact on American law and society.

