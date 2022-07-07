Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Dairy Queen loses round in dispute over ‘Blizzard’ name
Dairy Queen's Blizzard logo above the logo for W.B. Mason's Blizzard Spring Water logo
Dairy Queen’s Blizzard logo reads “The original BLIZZARD only at DQ.” It has some snowflakes as well as an image of snow. W.B. Mason’s Blizzard water logo includes the words “BLIZZARD SPRING WATER” with an image of a tree covered in snow. (Submitted images)

Dairy Queen loses round in dispute over ‘Blizzard’ name

By: Laura Brown July 7, 2022

A judge ruled that consumers won't confuse bottled water sold by an office supply company with an iconic ice cream treat sold by a fast-food giant.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo