Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court of Appeals can review ruling by state arbitrator in manager’s firing
Minnesota Supreme Court chamber
The Supreme Court chamber in the Minnesota Capitol. (File photo)

Court of Appeals can review ruling by state arbitrator in manager’s firing

By: Laura Brown July 7, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the Department of Corrections appropriately appealed an arbitrator’s employment decision directly to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo