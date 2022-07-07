Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Derek Chauvin in the courtroom
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin’s sentencing hearing in Minneapolis on June 25, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File )

Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

By: The Associated Press July 7, 2022

A federal judge has sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, extending his prison time.

