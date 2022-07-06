Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / A renewed call for wellness: Gildea, Tunheim lead seminar on supporting legal professionals
A woman in a dress shirt covering her face with her hands and elbows on a desk to show concept of why well-being programs are needed
Depositphotos.com image

A renewed call for wellness: Gildea, Tunheim lead seminar on supporting legal professionals

By: Barbara L. Jones July 6, 2022

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea and District Court Chief Judge John Tunheim said the courts hear the call to ease stress and further help support judges, lawyers and staff.

About Barbara L. Jones

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo