A sign for the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons
A sign for the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons is displayed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 6, 2020. (AP file photo)

Feds settle suit by men detained after 9/11

By: The Associated Press July 6, 2022

The Justice Department on Tuesday settled a decades-old lawsuit filed by a group of men who were rounded up by the government in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001 and were held without charges.

