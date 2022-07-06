Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Chauvin faces sentencing on federal charges in Floyd killing
Derek Chauvin in the courtroom
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin’s sentencing hearing in Minneapolis on June 25, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File )

Chauvin faces sentencing on federal charges in Floyd killing

By: The Associated Press July 6, 2022

A federal judge will sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo